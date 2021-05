Borussia Dortmund: Wende in der T-Frage – wartet der BVB auf dieses Angebot?

#BVB is still looking for a new GK. On the @BVB shortlist: Gregor Kobel (Stuttgart), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Péter Gulásci (RB) and also Alexander Nübel (FCB), as we reported some weeks ago. But it depends on Roman Bürki. No interesting offers for him so far. @SPORT1 ⚫️🟡