Flughafen Köln/Bonn: Zwischenfall in der Luft – Flieger kehrt um und fliegt dann sogar bis München!

VIDEO/INCIDENT: Lufthansa #LH434 Munich-Chicago (Airbus A350 D-AIXK) turned back over Scotland at 1600UTC, made a gear down, low pass at Cologne & is now burning fuel for a return to MUC. Reason not yet known.https://t.co/GTfI9qEvi9https://t.co/e9lQglEKgb

(c) Cologne Airport pic.twitter.com/tz2Ma488Q3