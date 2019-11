Royals: Prinz William gesteht – Kate liebt heimlich...

View this post on Instagram

🙌 Thank you to The Duchess’s army of little helpers for their help opening The Nook Hospice @eachhospices! The big green button on the plaque is an interactive switch for children to press that plays 🎶 a bird song. The new hospice, with more areas for clinical care and dedicated therapy rooms than before, will help East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in their work caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and supporting their families. Film 🎥 Kensington Palace