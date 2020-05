Wetter: Experten warnen vor Hitzesommer in Europa! „Unsere Signale deuten auf...“

View this post on Instagram

Large parts of northern #India are today gripped by a #heatwave, with a temperature of 50°C in Churu (Rajasthan). Two opened umbrellas provide shade and will ensure a minimum distance of 1 meter between two people. This is just one example on how people can protect themselves from both hot weather and the #COVID19 pandemic provided by a global network of #health and #climate experts called the Global Heat Health Information Network today. Common actions to reduce heat-related illness and death - such as leaving dangerously hot homes for cooler air-conditioned public spaces, home visits to check on vulnerable people, and receiving urgent medical attention for signs of heat stroke - may be impossible or in contradiction to public health recommendations to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. The information series features a technical brief, questions and answers on key issues, including: Vulnerable populations Personal Protective Equipment and heat stress Health workers and heat stress Fever vs. heat stress Air conditioning and ventilation Low-tech cooling options Outdoor cool spaces Informal settlements Stay #cool. Maintain #socialdistancing. #StaySafe.