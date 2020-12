Mick Schumacher: Nachfolger im Anflug – Bochumer tritt in seine Fußstapfen

💥💥 Today marks a very very special day for me.. 😊 I finally can tell you that I’ll be driving for @mpmotorsport_ for my first year in FORMULA 2! Thankful and more than 100% ready to continue the strong performance the team showed in 2020 🤜🏼🤛🏼 #F2 #roadtof1 pic.twitter.com/FBlcLv8oB6