Michael Schumacher: Management veröffentlicht Statement – und übersieht DAS

🐐⭐️ 25 years to the day since he secured the first of his seven @F1 titles, we remember Michael’s very last F1 race - with us at Interlagos in 2012!



Let’s see some ❤️ for a team-mate, a friend, a legend... 👏👏👏@schumacher @keepfighting pic.twitter.com/T7gLs6IEuX