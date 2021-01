Sebastian Vettel: Aston Martin trifft richtungsweisende Entscheidung! DAS sind die Auswirkungen

We're delighted to announce a multi-year title partnership with @Cognizant. 🤝



Discover how Cognizant, one of the world's leading IT brands, will play a key role in empowering the team as we take to the grid later this year ⬇️https://t.co/8Fo1ahSq8h#BeCognizant #IAMF1 pic.twitter.com/GVB5XHjnaT