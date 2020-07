Schalke-Star nimmt Abschied – „Hoffentlich sehen wir uns wieder“

View this post on Instagram

Season finished for @s04, its been nothing but a pleasure to play for this club despite the ups and downs, I came here to play week in, week out and i want to say thanks to the manager for making that possible! Also to my team mates who have been unbelievable with me helping me to settle in as well as to play with such a good group of lads. Lastly i want to thank the fans for their unbelievable support home and away in every game, no matter how the game was going! It is something i definitely wont forget. Hopefully we'll see each other again! #glückauf