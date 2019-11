NRW: Gebäude erstrahlen im ganzen Land in Orange – das steckt dahinter

Today is the Int'l Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women & the start of the #16Days of Activism. From now through 10 December, Zontians worldwide will say NO to violence against women. Join us at https://t.co/cu9Ij5RTvg. #ZontaSaysNO #EndChildMarriage #OrangeDay pic.twitter.com/ZGNsNBzWCB