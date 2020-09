Greta Thunberg spendet 150.000 Euro – daher hat sie so viel Geld

View this post on Instagram

My foundation will donate €150,000 to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, Oil Change International and Solar Sister for their work supporting people on the frontlines of the climate crisis in Africa. We are in a global emergency, which affects all of us. But everyone is not suffering its consequences equally. People and communities in Africa will continue to be the most affected by the climate crisis despite having contributed to it the least. Africa is a key in the fight for climate justice and now faces both huge risks as well as many opportunities to develop sustainable societies which put people and planet first. Photo: Daily News Egypt