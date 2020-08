Greta Thunberg trifft Angela Merkel – heftiger Streit hinter den Kulissen

View this post on Instagram

“Today, leaders all over the world are speaking of an “existential crisis”. The climate emergency is discussed on countless panels and summits. Commitments are being made, big speeches are given. Yet, when it comes to action we are still in a state of denial. The climate and ecological crisis has never once been treated as a crisis.” It’s now been 2 years since the first school strike. Ahead of our meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel @anuna_dewever , @adelaidecha , @luisaneubauer and I write in The Guardian. Link in bio #FaceTheClimateEmergency