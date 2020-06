Nach Covid-19: Nächstes Virus entdeckt – Experten mit schlimmer Befürchtung

View this post on Instagram

A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in pigs in China. Scientists say while it's not an immediate problem, it has "all the hallmarks" of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring. Prof Kin-Chow Chang, who has been studying the virus, says it can grow and multiply in the cells that line the human airways. Current flu vaccines do not appear to protect against it, although they could be adapted to do so if needed. Prof Kin-Chow Chang told the BBC: "Right now we are distracted with coronavirus and rightly so. But we must not lose sight of potentially dangerous new viruses."