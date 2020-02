Mädchen (13) in Schule gemobbt – sechs Jahre später ist sie Millionärin

View this post on Instagram

How I went from a 13 Year Old Hustling to a 7 Figure Business Owner at the age of 19 ⬇ ⁣⠀ You may not know this about me, but I wasn’t an ‘overnight success’ 🙅‍♀😱 ⁣⠀ That girl in the image, is a 13 year old standing in torrential rain & -2 degree weather, trying to sell her products to an almost empty Christmas market ⁣⠀ I’ve hustled for everything I have achieved, since starting my first business at 13 ⁣⠀ ➡At 13, I used my pocket money to import nails from China & sold them on Ebay & at stalls in Glasgow. Buying each pack for 37p & selling for £8 ⁣⠀ ➡At 15, I worked for a property company for free. I learned about the industry & how business was done ⁣⠀ ➡At 16, I had the opportunity to go to university or leave school. I left school to start ThePropertyStagers ⁣⠀ ➡At 17, I hustled my ass off, working 18 hour days everyday for the next 2 years. I was a one man band. I brokered the deals, moved, lifted & built furniture myself ⁣⠀ ➡At 19, I hit my first £50K month, I started to build a team & work smarter ⁣⠀ ➡At 20, my story went viral, we won 10 awards internationally, I was named the UK Young Entrepreneur of the Year & we were recognised as the UK’s Leading Staging Company ⁣⠀ ➡At 21, I now travel the world sharing my story & get to help others achieve the same success ⁣⠀ The ‘overnight success’ has been 7 years of hard work, hustling & lessons ⁣⠀ 🔮If you wanna know a more about how I done it & fast track your business success,, then join me for my FREE 90 minute online training, the link is in the bio ✨