Hund verwahrlost am Straßenrand – du glaubst nicht, wer ihm hilft!

#newarrival . . . With a large influx of new arrivals we are slowly getting around to introducing you all to our new wild family babies! . . . This cute little girl called Coconut- named by @tmanzim who won a mystery competition, was found by guests on a game drive a few weeks back, during an extreme heat wave. She was alone and lifeless, thankfully with their compassion and care they got her hydrated and to us with speed. . . . She is thriving and certainly brings light to our days as she zooms around with her little tail up snorting along the way wherever she goes. . . . Once old enough coconut will be released back to the game reserve where she was rescued from. . . . #freetobewild #warthog #sanctuary #zimbabwe #orphanseason #aniamlcruelty #everylifecounts #togetherwegofar #rescued #primatesanctuary