Hund brutal an Tor gekettet: Was Retter bei ihm finden, ist unmenschlich

A #dog was found nursing her six new born #puppies yesterday while chained to a gate in a field near Elphin, #Roscommon are recovering in #ISPCA care. Read more https://t.co/Ba79lhAfxK



If you can help the ISPCA, please donate https://t.co/cs94PJt0on#AdoptDontShop #rescuedog pic.twitter.com/tyHxFeXBBz