Hund: Besitzerin geht in Baumarkt – dann erwartet sie die große Überraschung

When your in @BandQ and find your dogs face in the wooden flooring display...🤣 laughing so much at this right now! Can I buy the display board please? @FacesPics @dog_rates @RoyalCanin @antanddec @ITV @chattyman @ProfNoelFitz @bbcthree @shaunwkeaveny @PetsatHome @theJeremyVine pic.twitter.com/Tt0ul9MfsA