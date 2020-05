Hochzeit: Paar kann wegen Corona nicht heiraten – dann hat es diese verrückte Idee

View this post on Instagram

Last night was nothing short of memorable, profound, and historic. We witnessed the truth behind the famous saying “Love wins.” Love is the most powerful force on the planet. And there’s no way we could’ve planned this pop up wedding in 17 days without our beloved vendors, partners, family and friends. We want to show them all some well-deserved love! . . Also WE’RE WIVES!!! . . . Wedding Planner: Cassie Crudo, Bride’s Best Friend @bbfaustin Venue: Doc’s Drive in Theatre @docsdriveintheatre Video: David Wells @go_dwells @boston_bobby Photo: Greg Fulks, Fulks Visions @fulksvision Officiant: Jen Hatmaker @jenhatmaker Bridal bouquets: Remi + Gold @remiandgold Vintage Car: Madre @madrerents Love Sign: D&B Creations @dbcreationsaustin Arch: Party at the Moontower @moontowerrentals Balloon Installations: The Balloon Collective @theballooncollective . . . #LeavertonPartyof5 #PopUpPandemicWedding #equallywed #pandemicwedding #lovehardhoney #dancingwithher #sheswithher #twobrides #twobridesarebetterthanone #lovewins #wifelife #loveislove #equality #femme #lesbians