Frau lässt sich die Augäpfel tätowieren – kurz danach bereut sie es zutiefst

View this post on Instagram

I had the pleasure of visiting @mollyj_tattoo today for my first winged eyeliner tattoo! Ladies of Melbourne! This chick is a fucking wizard. I mean, look at that flick!! Hit her up! 😍🤷🏼‍♀️ #ambsluke #eyeballtattoos #eyelinertattoo #wingedliner #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #alternativemodel