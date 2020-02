Feuerwehr: Retterin verliert ihren Job – der Grund ist krass

View this post on Instagram

PRIORITIES • I worked a 12 hr shift and got off at 1900 last night, went to the gym to do legs. Straight into a 24 hr shift at 0700 this morning 🚒 Trained stairs at 2100 and about to go refuel with tacos 🤤🌮 I choose priority over conveniency. Prioritizing and making time for health has been a key to my personal growth and development. Also, I signed up for something I can't back out of 🤷🏻‍♀️😂 Thank you all for donating to the stair climb for cancer (see my story for details) 💕 Hope everyone enjoyed their Valentine's day ( my man brought me roses at work 🌹😍😭)