ESA: Satellit wird ins All geschossen – du glaubst nicht, was er von dort beobachten soll

Update from the @copernicus_eu Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich launch site 🚀: On the satellite one of the arrays was deployed to check it moved correctly🛰️👌 The two fixed solar arrays are positioned in the form of a tent, which is why the satellite looks like a flying house😆 . Scheduled for launch on 10 November 2020 from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is the first of two identical satellites to be launched sequentially to provide accurate measurements of sea-level change. . Credits: @europeanspaceagency