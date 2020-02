Diät: Frau nimmt 78 Kilo ab – was ihr Freund dann macht, ist einfach nur grausam

View this post on Instagram

To get to the end of the year and think: I did it. It’s a feeling that can’t be described-only felt. Imagine where your life is today...and where you could be in a year. It took me trying and failing at everything before I figured out what works. I tried every quick wrap, diet pill, and starvation diet. I even had weight-loss surgery and battled regain. I was ashamed of myself. I was embarrassed. I was stuck in the cycle. . The problem is: no quick fix, skinny wrap, or surgery can fix what’s going on inside. Not only does this journey require hard work...it requires HEART work. . Someone asked me the other day why I am so on FIRE about helping others lose weight. My answer was simple: I lost the weight...and I was still unhappy with my life. I had to do the heart work, or I was bound to put it right back on like I always had before. The bottom line is this: most diets are effective. Most workouts are good. It’s our ability to stick to anything long-term that fails us every single time. If you don’t fix your heart and mind...you’ll still be unhappy. Change your mind and you’ll change your life...and I’m here to help you do exactly that. In addition to a diet and workout plan, my plan offers the support that’s required to change your own mind. You may struggle...but we won’t let you quit on yourself. . 💌 DM me your email to learn more about my program.