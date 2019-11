Royals: Prinz Charles verkündet voller Freude – „Es war lange mein Wunsch...“

View this post on Instagram

“It has long been my wish to visit these islands, having heard so much about them from The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh following their own visits, which they both recall so fondly. I remember my father telling me about the warmth of the welcome he was given on his first visit here in 1959.” The Prince of Wales has spent a second day in the Solomon Islands, on what is the final day of the Autumn Tour 2019. #RoyalVisitSI The Prince received a traditional welcome to Parliament House in Honiara where HRH addressed Parliament and met MPs. At a community event focused on oceans, The Prince of Wales watched cultural performances and met local schoolchildren who have been learning about ocean governance. Follow the link in our bio to read more. 🇸🇧 📸 PA / Clarence House