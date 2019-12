Schock für die Fans! Sunrise Avenue trennt sich – Samu Haber mit emotionaler Nachricht

View this post on Instagram

When this all started, I never thought I’d be having a farewell speech with so many of you some day in Helsinki and online. But here we are. In a beautiful place with so many beautiful people from so many beautiful cities and countries. The memories we have, and the ones we will still make, nobody can ever take them away from us. They are ours forever. There’s one more year left of Sunrise Avenue on the road. It will be something we have never experienced before. But even though our hearts are full of powerful feelings, bright and dark, we are not scared. We will go out there with a thankful and brave heart enjoying every damn second of it. Making sure the whole planet shakes every night as we celebrate with you. Louder than ever. To make sure this unbelievable story gets the final chapter it deserves 🙏❤️