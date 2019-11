Royals: Die Queen erbt 58 Millionen Euro von Fremdem – UNFASSBAR, was er dafür verlangt

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Queen visited The Royal Philatelic Society in London to open a new building on its 150th Anniversary. Philately is the study of stamps and postal history and other related items. The society aims to promote the science and practice of the study of stamps, as well as maintain collections of stamps. The Queen met young philatelists, architects of the new building, administration staff and supporters of the society. Her Majesty also saw displays of various different stamps and books. In this archive image The Queen visited the Society 50 years ago and viewed its collection. King George V’s personal stamp collection forms the foundation of what is today The Royal Philately Collection. You can also take part on our quiz by clicking on our Instagram story. ⬆️