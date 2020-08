Royals: Rares Bild von Prinz Philip – Meine Güte, er sieht aus wie...“

View this post on Instagram

🚢 Did you know that The Duke of Edinburgh was on active service in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrendered on VJ Day? His Royal Highness recalled his experiences of that historic day in a BBC interview recorded in 1995. You can watch the interview via our link in bio. . His Royal Highness joined the @royalnavy as a cadet in 1939. Following active service during the Second World War in HMS RAMILLIES, HMS VALIANT and HMS WALLACE, he served in HMS WHELP as First Lieutenant. On VJ Day, the Ship’s Crew in HMS WHELP helped to recover Prisoners of War. . The Duke features in the @dcmsgovuk ‘Then and Now’ project, which recognises a small sample of individuals who served and supported the war effort until the victory over Japan. Their images are appearing on big screens across the country to mark today’s 75th anniversary of VJ Day. . . . . . #VJDay75 . #VJDay