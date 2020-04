Royals: Privates Foto von Camilla aufgetaucht – im Hintergrund steht tatsächlich ...

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cornwall had a friendly chat with 90-year-old Betty from Hampshire to see how she was coping at this difficult time and lend a friendly ear. Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of @TheSilverLineUK, also joined the call. HRH first spoke to Betty when visiting the charity’s headquarters in 2017 and this week they spoke about how hard it is being separated from family and Betty’s memories of the war. It is more important than ever for older people to have people to speak to and somewhere to turn to for support. @TheSilverLineUK, of which The Duchess of Cornwall is Patron, is a charity that operates a 24-hour helpline for older people to call if they are lonely or in need of help. Those wishing to speak to someone can call 📞 0800 470 8090, day or night. @Age_UK have launched a Coronavirus Emergency Appeal to help their charity partner @TheSilverLineUK to continue to provide round-the-clock support and a listening ear whenever an older person needs it. Find out more over on @Age_UK.