Royals: Arzt erhebt jetzt schwere Vorwürfe gegen Prinz Charles – er wollte, dass ...

The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited @shiptonmill, which specialises in milling high quality organic flour. During the first few days of lockdown, the mill saw a huge 25 fold increase in demand for flour. Whilst at the mill, The Prince saw a variety of freshly milled flours, including flour produced from grain at HRH’s own Home Farm in Tetbury. Shipton Mill has been producing speciality flours for centuries, including Rye, Spelt, Gluten Free flours, Einkorn and Emmer. The mill was involved in the first Duchy Originals products, founded by HRH, in the early 1990s. To this day, it continues to produce the flour for the Duchy Originals biscuit range. . 📸 1 & 3 - PA