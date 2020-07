Ross Antony in tiefer Trauer: „Du warst der beste Teil meines Lebens“

View this post on Instagram

Today is the day that we finally said goodbye to each other 😢 You have been the best part of my life for 14 years and I never regretted a single moment! Thank you so much for bringing so much joy and love into our lives ... You certainly were a little fighter but now the pain has gone and you can go and be with your Sister Skylla in Doggie Heaven .... I will miss you sooooo much but will always be thankful for the many years you spent with us ... I love you Inca. R.I.P My little Princess 😢❤️🐶 love your Daddy 🥰 #ilovemydog #iwillmissyousomuch #doggielove #todayisasadday