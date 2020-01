Motsi Mabuse: Foto aufgetaucht – so sieht die „Let's Dance“-Jurorin ohne Perücke aus

View this post on Instagram

Anniversary.20 years ago I arrived here in this country with my suitcase and a dream . I have to say I feel like I have been truly blessed when I look back . I now call Germany my home even my passport says so 😂. I have been longer in Germany than I ever was in South Africa 🇿🇦 just let that sink in ... 🤪 The last 20 years have taught me hard work pays off but more than that be genuine, be authentic,be fiercely passionate about what you believe in , vulnerability is not a weakness,there will be more defeats than wins but you learn to loose better 😬(still learning 🤦🏾‍♀️🙄) , You learn to get up much faster and be better . I believe in the power of the universe, the law of attraction this sounds so cliche but having good intentions makes a difference.I have learned to let go what I think things should be but embracing what things are (tough lessons ) I thank Germany for all the lessons , all the opportunities , all the closed doors , all those who dared and opened the doors @letsdance 🙏🏾. I knew when my life took another direction and I landed where I landed ( unplanned) it came with a responsibility I hope I have broken some misconceptions and stereotypes of how foreigners & black woman in particular have been labeled in Germany. We are capable, we are willing , we have ambition, we are here and we part of this continent. See us ! Being a mom now my goal is to make sure our daughter knows that this is her home , she belongs here and she will have equal opportunities and never ever have someone make her feeel she is not welcome!! Now boys and girls go get it !! It’s already yours ❤️love M #trusttheprocess