Lena Meyer-Landrut: Irres Bild aufgetaucht – sie hat doch nicht wirklich...?

View this post on Instagram

anzeige Here’s a mirrorselfie in a very messy room of me getting ready for the concert tonight 😍 I’m playing at the @redbullmusicde @oe3hitradio konzertspektakel and I’m wearing the @lorealmakeup Rouge Signature Metallic in the Color 206 on my lips #rougesignature #metallic #signaturelips