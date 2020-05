Lady Gaga: Emotionales Geständnis – „Ich konnte nicht mehr aufhören, zu weinen“

View this post on Instagram

One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯‍♀️ #RAINONME out now! ⛈🗡 Video premiere at 10am PT / 1pm ET TOMORROW on my YouTube channel ⚔️💓