Kate Middleton: Schock für die Herzogin – Ein Foto beweist, dass Prinz William ...

Marking 50 years of @CentrepointUK’s work to #ChangeTheStory for homeless young people — The Duke of Cambridge opened Centrepoint’s new Apprenticeship House, which aims to support young people in their journey to independent living. As part of a wider ambitious programme developing modular housing solutions in London and Manchester to support young people moving on from supported accommodation and into work, the charity has transformed an existing building in South London into a seven bed shared home for young people on apprenticeship programmes. Since starting out in the basement of St Anne's Church in 1969, Centrepoint has grown to become the UK's leading youth homelessness charity, supporting over 9,000 homeless young people a year. Centrepoint was one of the first charities The Duke of Cambridge became Patron of (in 2005), having visited their services with his mother as a child. Visit the link in our bio to find out more about how The Duke is marking 50 years of Centrepoint, and read more about the charity’s work providing homeless young people with accommodation, health support and life skills to get them back into education, training and employment 📷 Kensington Palace