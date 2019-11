Heidi Klum spricht offen über Sex – „Ich bin jemand, der ...“

View this post on Instagram

“I believe Chateau was the first track we wrote for the new album and it was one of the songs that happened pretty fast and easy. It’s about a love against all odds and inspired by the story of tom and his wife. We wrote the song shortly after they met for the first time in 2018 at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.I wanted the video for it to be a short movie almost! Different, raw and real rather than just another music video. I asked a few of my friends to be in it and we interviewed all of them in a super intimate setting. Everyone got the same questions and the result is an unusual honest piece that will make you happy and break your heart. At least that’s what it’s done it for me”. The Video comes out this Friday 7am CET