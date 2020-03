Florian Silbereisen: Enthüllt! SIE ist die Neue an seiner Seite

View this post on Instagram

I just fell in love with the cast and crew of “Das Traumschiff” – what a dream ship! 💛⠀ ⠀ I was on the Love Boat so many times, playing in all sorts of storylines, but I’ve never been on a set where everyone spoke in a foreign language – THIS was truly an adventure in acting. 🎥⠀ ⠀ They were extraordinarily marvelous and kind, and it’s an honor to be in their 40th season. 🌟⠀ Photo Credit: Dirk Bartling